Governor organises West Bengal ‘foundation day’ event despite objections from Mamata

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who organised the state's 'Foundation Day' programme at the Raj Bhavan here despite objections by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said the state government's concern would be ''treated with all seriousness''. In a statement, Bose assured that Banerjee's objection ''will receive priority attention and be taken up with competent authorities for appropriate action''. He clarified that the event was organised as per an advisory by the Centre that proposed celebrating foundation days of all states and Union Territories by all Raj Bhavans. ''The advisory for commemoration of the Foundation Day of States was communicated by the government of India on May 11. It proposed observing foundation days of various states and Union Territories by all Raj Bhavans. Till now, as per the advisory, Raj Bhavan has already observed five foundation days, and the celebration of West Bengal's Foundation Day was in the sequence suggested in the advisory,'' the statement said. Bose said while preparations for the commemoration were underway, ''a communication was received from the state government on June 9, 2023 late evening indicating reservations about (the) observation of West Bengal's Foundation Day, with the request not to hold the function on June 20, 2023.'' ''The contents of the letter received from the state government will be treated with all seriousness and will receive priority attention and be taken up with competent authorities for appropriate action,'' he said.

Speaking at the programme, Bose stressed on 'zero tolerance' for violence and emphasised the right of the common people to vote freely. ''I'm dedicated to the well-being and welfare of the people. Bengal's potential is immense and has an endowment of flora and fauna, its lands are fertile, and its natural resources are in abundance. From the Hills in the north to the Sunderbans in the South, Bengal is dotted with historical and modern landmarks. ''With this legendary lineage we, the people of Bengal, should have zero tolerance for violence, disruptive activities and corruption in our lives. Such is my Bengal, your Bengal and our Bengal. Let us today on the occasion of the celebration of statehood day of Bengal renew our pledge to stand shoulder to shoulder and rise as one body to uphold the spirit of Bengal.

''All of us should be aware of our Fundamental Rights and must also not lose sight of our Fundamental Duties. The Constitution is the solid base on which our democracy has risen. Democracy, in all aspects, is 'Of the people, by the people and for the people.' And people must rise in unison if there is any direct or indirect attack on its sacred institutions of thought, belief, speech, expression and more importantly, vote,'' he said.

Incidentally, no representative of the state government was present at the event where a cultural programme was also held.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, slammed the TMC for opposing the 'Foundation Day' programme. ''Mamata Banerjee does not want to recognise the 'Foundation Day' of the state as she thinks West Bengal lies in a different country. History cannot be made irrelevant,'' he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a letter to Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday had expressed ''shock'' at his ''unilateral'' decision to commemorate the state's foundation day.

Banerjee pointed out that the pain and trauma of partition was such, that people in the state have never commemorated any day as foundation day since India's independence.

''I am stunned and shocked to know that you have decided to organise a programme on 20.06.2023 at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, commemorating what you have peculiarly chosen to describe as the 'State Foundation of West Bengal','' Banerjee said in the letter.

''Since Independence, we in West Bengal have never rejoiced over, or commemorated, or celebrated, any day as the Foundation Day of West Bengal. Rather, we have seen the Partition as a result of unleashing of communal forces that could not be resisted at that point of time,'' she said.

On June 20, 1947, two meetings of separate sets of legislators in the Bengal Assembly were held. One of those who wanted West Bengal as part of India, voted in favour of the resolution by a majority. The other was of legislators of areas which eventually became East Pakistan. For the district of Sylhet which was part of Assam, it was decided to conduct a referendum. Nearly 2.5 million people were displaced from both sides and properties worth crores of rupees were burnt down in post-partition rioting. The British Parliament passed the India Independence Act on July 15, 1947, without any clarity on the borders of the two states being torn apart - Bengal and Punjab.

