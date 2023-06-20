Left Menu

Pakistani court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan over May 9 violence

He was later released on bail.Over 20 military installations and state buildings, including military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or torched in the violent protests that followed Khans arrest.According to PTI, law enforcement agencies arrested over 10,000 party workers across Pakistan, mostly from Punjab.Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him for his independent foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 20-06-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 21:56 IST
Pakistani court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan over May 9 violence

A Pakistani court on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases related to arson attacks during the May 9 violence which erupted following his arrest in a corruption case. Lahore police on May 10 registered two FIRs against Khan and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) party leaders on charges of attacking and torching a ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party office and a container.

"Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore judge Abher Gul Khan on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan and six other leaders of his party in two cases of arson attacks," a court official told PTI.

He said police might arrest the former-cricketer-turned politician and produce him before the court in these cases.

A source in the Punjab government told PTI that no direction had come from the "top" (a reference to the powerful military establishment) as yet to nab the former premier after the issuance of arrest warrants against him. Other PTI leaders whose non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued include Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi, former federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, former provincial cabinet members Musarrat Cheema and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Khan, in a tweet on Tuesday, questioned why no investigation of attacks on the military and state installations had been carried out yet.

''Question that needs to be asked is, how come there is no investigation so far on 16 unarmed protesters confirmed shot dead by our security forces (while no policeman was injured by any bullets),'' he said.

''Three of the unarmed protesters, because of bullet wounds, had to have their legs amputated while nine others who are suspected to have died, we have no news as their relatives are either underground or too scared of the police to speak out," Khan added.

The 70-year-old PTI chief further said that a thorough probe would have been held by now, and the government held accountable in any society ruled by law. "There has been no independent investigation even on the arson that took place on the 9th of May as the government is busy using that as a pretext to dismantle Pakistan's biggest political party," he alleged. Widespread violence erupted in Pakistan after Khan was arrested by paramilitary personnel inside the Islamabad High Court on May 9. He was later released on bail.

Over 20 military installations and state buildings, including military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or torched in the violent protests that followed Khan's arrest.

According to PTI, law enforcement agencies arrested over 10,000 party workers across Pakistan, mostly from Punjab.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him for his independent foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023