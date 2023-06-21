Left Menu

Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for minors blocked by U.S. judge

Arkansas in 2021 became the first U.S. state to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 03:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 03:57 IST
Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for minors blocked by U.S. judge

A U.S. judge on Tuesday struck down an Arkansas law prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming care including puberty blockers, hormones and surgery to transgender minors, a victory for families that had sued to challenge the law.

"The evidence showed that (gender-affirming care) improves the mental health and well-being of patients and that, by prohibiting it, the state undermined the interests it claims to be advancing," U.S. District Judge James Moody in Little Rock wrote in an order barring the state from enforcing the law. Moody had last year blocked enforcement of the law in a preliminary order while he considered the case.

"I'm so grateful the judge heard my experience of how this health care has changed my life for the better and saw the dangerous impact this law could have on my life and that of countless other transgender people," plaintiff Dylan Brandt, a 17-year-old transgender boy, said in a statement issued by the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing Brandt and his mother. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said in a statement, that he plans to appeal.

"I am disappointed in the decision that prevents our state from protecting our children against dangerous medical experimentation under the moniker of 'gender transition,'" Griffin said. Arkansas in 2021 became the first U.S. state to ban gender-affirming care for minors. The Republican legislature passed the ban over the veto of then-Governor Asa Hutchinson, also a Republican.

Since then, a slew of other Republican-led states have passed similar laws. The measures have been challenged in court, and have so far been fully or partially blocked in states including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama, Indiana and Florida. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Sandra Maler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023