Haryana CM Khattar asks people to make yoga integral part of their lives

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-06-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 10:03 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday asked people to make yoga an integral part of their lives by devoting at least half an hour every day to it.

''We can inspire others to do yoga only when we do it ourselves,'' said Khattar while addressing a gathering in Panipat on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

He along with people performed various yoga poses at the event.

''To stay healthy, we should make Yoga an integral part of our lives,'' Khattar said, adding that everybody should devote at least 30 to 40 minutes to yoga daily The chief minister also said that his government was making several efforts to promote yoga.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala took part in yoga day celebrations in Panchkula and said yoga connects the world with India's culture.

The yoga day celebrations were also held in other parts of Haryana, with BJP president J P Nadda participating in an event in Gurugram. Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar was also present.

In Faridabad, Union Minister of State and Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar along with the BJP's Haryana affairs in charge Biplab Kumar Deb took part in the yoga day celebrations while the state's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij was present at an event held in Ambala Cantonment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

