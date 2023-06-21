Left Menu

Yoga needs to be transformed into people's movement: Maha CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said transforming the practice of yoga into a peoples movement was the need of the hour to tackle stress and lifestyle changes.Shinde was speaking after participating in the International Yoga Day events at the Gateway of India, the state secretariat and the Vidhan Bhavan here.He said it was a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was representing the country at the United Nations UN to mark the International Yoga Day.

Yoga needs to be transformed into people's movement: Maha CM Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said transforming the practice of yoga into a people's movement was the need of the hour to tackle stress and lifestyle changes.

Shinde was speaking after participating in the International Yoga Day events at the Gateway of India, the state secretariat and the Vidhan Bhavan here.

He said it was a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was representing the country at the United Nations (UN) to mark the International Yoga Day. ''To stay healthy, yoga practice is the mantra. Yoga is necessary to tackle the changing lifestyle and stress. Therefore, the practice of yoga should be transformed into a people's movement,'' Shinde said.

He said 35 lakh people participated simultaneously in the Yoga Day events across the state on Wednesday morning.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais joined the celebration at the Vidhan Bhavan and appealed to citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives to stay healthy.

He said the practice of yoga increases self-confidence, the level of patience and acts as a treatment for various ailments. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said yoga was India's ancient practice and preventive medicine and every one needs to inculcate it. ''If all political parties practice yoga, the legislature proceedings will be smooth,'' he said after an event at the Vidhan Bhavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

