Rajasthan governor marks yoga day, performs 'asanas' at Raj Bhavan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2023 10:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 10:52 IST
Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra led the celebrations at the Raj Bhavan here to mark the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday.

Mishra, who was joined by Raj Bhavan officers and other staff members, performed 'asanas' such as 'bhastrika', 'kapalbhati', 'nulom vilom' and 'bhramari', a spokesperson said.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore performed yoga with locals in Churu. In Jaipur, former BJP state unit chief Satish Poonia marked the day with Central Reserve Police Force personnel at Jaigarh. Poonia said yoga works to associate people. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the day being celebrated. People performed yoga in their gardens and other places while events to mark the occasion were organised across the state.

