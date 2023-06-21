Matter of pride that yoga is being celebrated across the world: JP Nadda

It was a matter of pride for the entire country that yoga is being celebrated across the world, BJP national president JP Nadda said here on Wednesday.

''It is a matter of great pride for the country that today 192 countries of the world are organising yoga programmes and the world is adopting the tradition of our country,'' Nadda said addressing an event related to the International Day of Yoga.

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the International Day of Yoga in the United Nations General Assembly, which was supported by all the countries. Since then, every year on June 21, yoga day is celebrated across the world, he said at the event held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium here.

The BJP chief said the yoga day celebrations serve as a platform to raise awareness about its numerous benefits and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental and spiritual well-being. The Rajya Sabha MP urged the people to incorporate the practice into their daily routine.

''Yoga is deeply associated with our culture which connects our mind, soul, intellect and body. Yoga teaches the world the art of living peacefully, and how to live a happy and balanced life. Yoga keeps the mind calm and the body healthy,'' the BJP chief said.

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh and Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar also attended the programme named 'Har Ghar Aangan Yoga' in Gurugram with Nadda as the chief guest.

Arrangements have also been made in different parts of the country to celebrate the occasion.

The yoga day speeches by the Prime Minister in New York and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Panipat were also shown live at the programme.

Modi described yoga as ''truly universal'' and free from copyrights and patents as he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.

