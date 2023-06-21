Left Menu

Patna oppn meet an attempt to forge alliance of 'directionless' people: BJP's Avinash Rai Khanna

The BJPs Himachal Pradesh in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Wednesday said the June 23 meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna is an attempt to forge an alliance of directionless people without any leadership.The only aim of the meeting is to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power, in which they are bound to fail, the former MP said.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:40 IST
The BJP's Himachal Pradesh in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Wednesday said the June 23 meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna is an attempt to forge an alliance of ''directionless'' people without any leadership.

The only aim of the meeting is to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power, in which they are bound to fail, the former MP said. Khanna added that the meeting is just a gathering of opportunistic parties with diverging ideologies.

''The meeting of the opposition parties in Patna is just an attempt to forge an alliance of directionless and issueless people without any leadership,'' he said.

Khanna, who is in charge of the Basti, Sultanpur and the Faizabad parliamentary constituencies for the BJP's 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan', told reporters in Ayodhya that the Modi government was the first in the country to go to the public every year with accounts of its work. This mass contact campaign is a part of that effort, he added.

Every scheme the Modi government brings is aimed at removing the hardships of the poor, the BJP leader said.

Feedback on government schemes is also been sought from people during this campaign, Khanna added.

