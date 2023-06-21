Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: TOP NEWS FGN78 UN-PM-LDALL YOGA ****PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and 'free from copyrights' United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday described Yoga as ''truly universal'' and ''free from copyrights and patents'' as he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters here to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.**** FGN72 UN-YOGA-GUINNESS RECORD ****PM Modi-led Yoga session at UN creates Guinness World Record New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Yoga celebration at the UN headquarters here on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities. **** FGN24 BIZ-US-MODI-TESLA **** Tesla looking to make a significant investment in India: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi New York: Tesla Inc, the world's largest electric car producer, is looking to make a significant investment in India, said its chief Elon Musk, who saw India as holding more promise than any other large country around the globe. By Yoshita Singh and Kumar Rakesh **** FGN44 TWITTER-DORSEY-MUSK **** Social media platform has no choice but to follow the local laws of country or risk being shut down: Twitter chief Elon Musk New York: Twitter chief Elon Musk on Wednesday said the social media platform has no choice but to follow the local laws in any given country or risk being shut down. **** FGN28 US-INDIA-DEFENCE ****Security of Supply Arrangement, Reciprocal Defense Procurement agreements will bring Indo-US defence industries together: Pentagon Washington: As India and the US are set to begin negotiations on two transformational deals -- Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA) and Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement (RDP), the Pentagon has said that the defence industries of the two nations will come together once the negotiations conclude.**** NATION DEL60 SONIA-MANIPUR **** Sonia Gandhi says situation in Manipur heartbreaking, appeals for peace New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday issued an appeal for peace in Manipur and said the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people of the state has left a deep wound on the nation's conscience. **** DEL41 CONG-MANIPUR **** 50 days since Manipur burning, PM completely failed in his duty: Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said it has been 50 days since Manipur is burning and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ''totally and completely failed'' in his duty by choosing to deliberately ignore the violence-hit state in the time of crisis. **** DEL62 KA-LD CM **** Centre playing 'dirty politics' by denying rice supply needed to fulfil Cong's poll-promise: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the central government of indulging in ''dirty politics'' by ''denying'' the supply of rice to the state for the implementation of a poll-promise of free distribution of the cereal to the poor. **** DEL35 LD YOGA DAY **** Millions roll out mats as India - and the globe - celebrate International Day of Yoga New Delhi: Yoga was the mantra and 'asanas' the discipline on Wednesday as millions across the globe and distant corners of India stretched for the skies and dived for their toes, breathed in and out - mindfully - and twisted and turned to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. **** DES49 DL-KEJRIWAL-LG **** Those responsible for ensuring safety in Delhi have no concrete solution: Kejriwal to LG New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to LG V K Saxena over the spurt in crimes in Delhi and asserted that those responsible for ensuring the safety of people have no ''concrete solution'' and are ''merely passing the buck''. **** BOM28 MH-RAINS-AID-FARMERS **** Maharashtra govt releases Rs 1,500-cr aid for farmers who suffered crop loss last year Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced the release of a fresh tranche of financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore for farmers who lost their crops due to heavy rains during the 2022 monsoon season. **** BOM19 MH-ED-RAIDS-2ND LD PATKAR **** Mumbai COVID centres 'scam': ED probing money laundering link raids residence of Sanjay Raut's aide Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided 15 locations in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged Covid centres scam against businessman Sujit Patkar, believed to be a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and others, an official said. **** BOM31 MH-AJIT-LD NCP **** Not interested in Maha opposition leader's position; want to work in NCP organisation: Ajit Pawar Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday appealed to the party leadership to relieve him of the responsibility as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and assign him any role in the party organisation. **** MDS17 KA-SOCIAL MEDIA-HOME MINISTER **** Karnataka govt to hold meetings with social media sites on reining in content that incites communal tensions Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will soon hold discussions with social media sites and platforms such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram among others to rein in sensitive posts that could incite communal flare-ups. **** DEL27 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD ORDINANCE **** Kejriwal asks oppn parties to clear stand on Centre's services ordinance for Delhi at Patna meeting New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to opposition leaders, asking them to discuss the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital at the June 23 meeting of non-BJP parties and clear their stand on the matter. **** CAL18 AS-LD FLOOD **** Flood situation worsens in Assam, nearly 1.2 lakh people hit Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam deteriorated drastically on Wednesday with nearly 1.2 lakh people reeling under the deluge across 10 districts, an official bulletin said.

CAL17 WB-HC-PANCHAYAT-LD FORCES **** Panchayat Polls: Calcutta HC asks SEC to deploy over 82,000 central forces personnel Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) to requisition more than 82,000 central forces personnel within 24 hours for deployment in panchayat elections. **** LEGAL LGD6 DL-HC-JAMIA-RELIGION **** Delhi HC seeks Jamia's stand on plea against religion-based reservation New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on a petition challenging its decision to approve religion-based reservation for appointments to teaching and non-teaching posts while abolishing the quota under the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories. **** LGD4 DL-HC-ADIPURUSH Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing on Hindu Sena president's plea against 'Adipurush' New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to urgently hear a public interest litigation by Hindu Sena's national president to "stay the streaming" of the film ''Adipurush'', a retelling of the epic Ramayana. **** BUSINESS DEL48 BIZ-LD-STOCKS **** Sensex, Nifty close at all-time highs on gains in HDFC twins, RIL Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied to close at all-time highs on Wednesday following buying in index majors HDFC twins and Reliance Industries. Positive trends in European markets also added to the momentum in domestic equities. **** FOREIGN FGN45 UN-CHINA-MIR-LD INDIA ****India slams China at UN for blocking move to designate 26/11 accused Sajid Mir as 'global terrorist' United Nations,: India has hit out at China for blocking a move to designate Pakistan-based LeT leader Sajid Mir as a "global terrorist" by the UN, saying it shows a lack of genuine political will to fight the scourge of terrorism. **** FGN27 US-INDIA-ARUNACHAL-RESOLUTION ****Senate Committee to consider resolution to recognise Arunachal Pradesh as integral part of India Washington: A powerful senatorial committee on Wednesday is set to consider a bipartisan resolution to recognise Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, pushing back against China's military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control. **** FGN80 UK-INDIA-SUNAK ****India-UK partnership will be defining one for our times: PM Rishi Sunak London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said he is confident that the India-UK partnership will be a ''defining one for our times'', as he extended support to the upcoming UK-India Week **** FGN75 SUNAK-INDIGO-AIRBUS-DEAL ****Rishi Sunak hails IndiGo-Airbus pact as major win for UK aerospace London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed India's budget carrier IndiGo's multi-billion-dollar order of 500 Airbus aircraft as a major win for the UK aerospace sector, which will support thousands of jobs and economic growth of the country. **** FGN76 PAK-IMRAN-COURT-BAIL ****Pak court grants pre-arrest bail to former PM Imran Khan in May 9 violence case Lahore: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Wednesday cancelled the arrest warrants against former prime minister Imran Khan and granted him pre-arrest bail till July 7 in two cases related to arson attacks during the May 9 violence which erupted following his arrest in a corruption case.**** SKY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)