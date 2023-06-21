Won't use state govt helicopter anymore, says miffed Punjab governor

Miffed over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's ''derogatory'' remarks in the assembly, Governor Banwarilal Purohit Wednesday said he will not use the state government helicopter anymore.

The governor hit back at Mann at a press conference held at Raj Bhavan this evening, the latest exchange in the ongoing tussle between the two.

The governor said that Mann may enjoy protection as a member while speaking in the assembly, but outside it, if he uses ''derogatory language … then my legal team is there to take care of it and he will face the music.'' On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party-dominated House passed a bill replacing the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of the state-run universities. Asked about the development, Purohit replied, ''One thing I may tell you, I have all the powers. As a Governor, I have tremendous powers, I need not be a Chancellor to rectify things.'' On the two-day assembly session which concluded on Tuesday, Purohit said he will get it examined whether it was as per constitution as no agenda was given. During the debate in the assembly, Mann had also brought up the use of the state helicopter by the governor.

''He takes my helicopter, a government helicopter, and then abuses me... I don't think so much interference is needed. His duty is to administer an oath... It does not mean he will create trouble for every small thing,'' Mann had said. Reacting to Mann's helicopter sally, Purohit said: ''What do they expect? Should I clap for them? Is this what they expect?'' ''Touring border areas is my official duty. The Chief Secretary and DGP have also travelled in that chopper… I vow that till the time I am in Punjab, I will not use a Punjab government helicopter,'' he said.

''Hardly, three or four times I have used the chopper in the past that too for border area visits. You, the chief minister, be happy, I have no problem,'' he said. ''I could never imagine a Chief Minister saying such things about the governor.'' The governor also threw a challenge to anyone to prove any instance of his obstructing the state government's work.

Asked if he will give assent to the two bills – Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by state assembly to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, which has been opposed by SGPC and SAD, and the bill to replace the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of state-run universities, he replied, ''when these bills will come before me, I will examine them according to the Constitution. If they are constitutionally correct, I have no objection, if not, then I will see what has to be done.'' Purohit also took exception to Mann calling his official letters to him 'love letters.' Mann had earlier in the month produced a number of letters written to him by Purohit, calling them ''love letters,'' and said that instead of writing such letters the governor should have raised the issues like the Rural Development Fund allegedly withheld by the Centre.

Purohit on Wednesday rebutted Mann's claim saying the RDF issue was never brought up before him by AAP dispensation. The governor had on June 12 accused the AAP government of acting against the Constitution for not responding to his letters. ''I have to maintain the Raj Bhavan's dignity, therefore this one-sided affair is going on,'' he said on Wednesday. ''I saw on TV and also read in the newspapers that he made fun of me in the Vidhan Sabha. And he used the word that the governor is writing many love letters to him.

''A 'chief minister' is using such words for me. Whereas there is an order of the Supreme Court that the chief minister is duty-bound to furnish information which has been sought,'' he said.

He also said the CM cannot escape from giving a reply to his missives, by calling them ''love letters'' or whatsoever.

''... I will preserve the constitution come what may, they may use ten times more derogatory words against me, I am not concerned,'' he said.

When asked if he will initiate contempt proceedings against Mann for his failing to reply to his letters, Purohit said ''My patience has not run out yet … I am a little thick-skinned.'' The governor also wondered if he committed a ''sin'' when he asked the Mann government to remove a ''tainted minister,'' referring apparently to Lal Chand Kataruchak who has been accused of ''sexual misconduct.'' On the assembly session held during June 19-20, the agenda for which he had earlier sought from the government, Purohit said, ''it was an extended session of the budget session (held in March), which was adjourned and not prorogued. When the government tells the Speaker that a session needs to be summoned, sharing of agenda is a must.'' But, he said, neither he, nor the Speaker, was given the agenda, and now he will examine whether the session just concluded was constitutional and legal.

''If it was an extension of the budget session, then anything pending to that session should have been discussed. But what they did was without any agenda,'' he said.

The governor said that his tours to border areas and other parts of Punjab will continue as before, claiming the AAP government was ruffled with these visits because it exposes them when people come up to him and tell him about issues they are facing.

On the Panjab University issue, in which AAP has accused him of taking Haryana's side, Purohit said, according to the university's Vice Chancellor, the Punjab government is yet to clear Rs 493.19 crore it owes te varsity from 2017-18 to 2022-23. During this period, they gave only Rs 203 crore, whereas the state government owed Rs 696 crore.

