BJP chief JP Nadda to address rally in J’khand’s Giridih on Thursday

The BJP president J P Nadda will address a public rally in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Thursday as part of the party’s mass outreach programme on the completion of nine years of the NDA government at the Centre. During his visit to the state, he will also meet distinguished people as part of the saffron party's ''Sampark Se Samarthan'' campaign.

Nadda is scheduled to meet Sarod player Mor ji and Mukut Kedia ji at their residence in Giridih, the party said in a statement.

The BJP launched the nationwide campaign last month under which its leaders, including ministers and parliamentarians, are reaching out to people, including distinguished personalities, seeking their support for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

''BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Jharkhand and Odisha from June 22, where he will participate in several public and organisational programmes,'' the party said in a statement. Nadda is scheduled to reach Ranchi in the morning and fly to Giridih to address the rally at Jhanda Maidan (ground).

He will meet various distinguished people in the two states under the party's ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign, the statement said. After attending some other events in Giridih, the BJP president will leave for Odisha to chair a meeting with senior leaders of the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency at the party office in Jharsuguda, the statement said.

Nadda will offer prayers at Maa Manikeswari temple in Bhawanipatna on Friday and later address a public rally at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium. He will also meet ''influential people'' in Bhawanipatna as part of the outreach programme.

Meanwhile, the Congress launched a scathing attack on the saffron party, stating that “polls are more important for the BJP as its president is on an election tour and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is abroad at a time when Manipur is burning”.

PM Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.

''Nadda should have visited Manipur on humanitarian grounds before making plans for the Jharkhand rally,'' the party said in a statement here. Over 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has been continuing for more than a month now.

