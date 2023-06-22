Mehbooba Mufti reaches Patna to attend Friday's oppn meet

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti arrived here on Thursday to take part in the opposition meeting, a day ahead of the conclave.

Mufti, who heads the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party, did not take questions from journalists at the airport here and went straight to the guest house where invitees are being put up.

The meeting on June 23 was convened by Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar in a bid to forge an opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar has been pitching for opposition unity ever since he snapped ties with the BJP in August last year. Notably, Mufti headed a coalition government with the BJP before differences with the ally led her to resign after which the Jammu and Kashmir remained under President's rule until the abrogation of Article 370 and its split into two Union territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)