Left Menu

AAP to walk out of oppn meet if Cong doesn't promise support against Centre's ordinance: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:07 IST
AAP to walk out of oppn meet if Cong doesn't promise support against Centre's ordinance: Sources
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP will walk out of Friday's meeting of opposition leaders in Patna if the Congress does not promise its support against the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi, party sources said.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Thursday said Arvind Kejriwal will not be missed at the meeting if he chooses to skip it.

The meeting of opposition parties has been called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal is also slated to attend the meeting.

''The AAP will stage a walkout of the meeting if the Congress does not promise its support against the ordinance,'' one of the sources said.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had expressed hope on Tuesday that the Congress would clear its stand on the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital at the meeting of non-BJP parties in Patna.

In a video statement, Dikshit said, ''No one will miss you Kejriwalji ... whether you go there or not. We already knew that you were looking for excuses for not attending the opposition meeting. Let me tell you that this is a meeting of those who care about the country, not a meeting of bargainers.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023