Kerala's ruling LDF to hold protest gatherings demanding to reinstate peace in Manipur

Thiruvananthapuram, June 22 (PTI): The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) will hold protest gatherings across the state on June 27 and July 5 seeking restoration of peace in Manipur, which has been entangled in intense ethnic violence for the past 50 days now.

LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan said demonstrations would be held at district headquarter towns on June 27 and in Assembly constituencies on July 5.

In a statement, he also urged all those who believe in democracy to take part in the protests and make it a success.

He said the LDF protest was against the stand taken by the BJP-led union government regarding the ongoing violence in the northeastern state.

He alleged that the BJP's ''divisive policies'' had triggered the riots and accused the party's chief minister there of failing to effectively utilise the police force to contain the violence even after 50 days.

The Left leader further said that over 60,000 people have become refugees and over 5,000 houses and 300 churches have been destroyed in the ethnic riots.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 are injured.

Union Home minister Amit Shah had visited the state for four days last last month and met a cross-section of people in his effort to bring back peace to the northeastern state but the violence continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)