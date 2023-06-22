Left Menu

Kerala's ruling LDF to hold protest gatherings demanding to reinstate peace in Manipur

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:52 IST
Kerala's ruling LDF to hold protest gatherings demanding to reinstate peace in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, June 22 (PTI): The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) will hold protest gatherings across the state on June 27 and July 5 seeking restoration of peace in Manipur, which has been entangled in intense ethnic violence for the past 50 days now.

LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan said demonstrations would be held at district headquarter towns on June 27 and in Assembly constituencies on July 5.

In a statement, he also urged all those who believe in democracy to take part in the protests and make it a success.

He said the LDF protest was against the stand taken by the BJP-led union government regarding the ongoing violence in the northeastern state.

He alleged that the BJP's ''divisive policies'' had triggered the riots and accused the party's chief minister there of failing to effectively utilise the police force to contain the violence even after 50 days.

The Left leader further said that over 60,000 people have become refugees and over 5,000 houses and 300 churches have been destroyed in the ethnic riots.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 are injured.

Union Home minister Amit Shah had visited the state for four days last last month and met a cross-section of people in his effort to bring back peace to the northeastern state but the violence continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023