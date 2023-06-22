Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Selja reverses Markam's decision, reappoints Ghosh as general secretary

Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Kumari Selja on Thursday reversed the state Congress chief Mohan Markams decision and reinstated Ravi Ghosh as general secretary of the state unit of the party.Markam had, on June 16, appointed Arun Sisodia as general secretary.Selja reversed the decision within a week, indicating a tussle in the state Congress ahead of Assembly elections which are due by year-end.The decision to reverse the decision was taken at a meeting held at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghels residence here late in the evening, a Congress source confirmed.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-06-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 22:26 IST
Chhattisgarh: Selja reverses Markam's decision, reappoints Ghosh as general secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Kumari Selja on Thursday reversed the state Congress chief Mohan Markam's decision and reinstated Ravi Ghosh as general secretary of the state unit of the party.

Markam had, on June 16, appointed Arun Sisodia as general secretary.

Selja reversed the decision within a week, indicating a tussle in the state Congress ahead of Assembly elections which are due by year-end.

The decision to reverse the decision was taken at a meeting held at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's residence here late in the evening, a Congress source confirmed. Baghel, Selja, Markam and a few cabinet ministers were present at the meeting, he said.

In a letter addressed to Markam, Selja said his order dated June 16 appointing office-bearers of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee was being cancelled. Ghosh had the charge of the same post -- general secretary -- until Markam appointed Sisodia in his place last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023