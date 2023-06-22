Chhattisgarh: Selja reverses Markam's decision, reappoints Ghosh as general secretary
Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Kumari Selja on Thursday reversed the state Congress chief Mohan Markam's decision and reinstated Ravi Ghosh as general secretary of the state unit of the party.
Markam had, on June 16, appointed Arun Sisodia as general secretary.
Selja reversed the decision within a week, indicating a tussle in the state Congress ahead of Assembly elections which are due by year-end.
The decision to reverse the decision was taken at a meeting held at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's residence here late in the evening, a Congress source confirmed. Baghel, Selja, Markam and a few cabinet ministers were present at the meeting, he said.
In a letter addressed to Markam, Selja said his order dated June 16 appointing office-bearers of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee was being cancelled. Ghosh had the charge of the same post -- general secretary -- until Markam appointed Sisodia in his place last week.
