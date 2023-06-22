Biden: U.S.-India partnership is stronger than ever
Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:29 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden lauded the partnership between the United States and India on Thursday and said the friendship would only grow going forward.
Biden, speaking at a news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the economic relationship between the two countries was booming.
