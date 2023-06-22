Modi says defense, tech ties demonstrate trust and future of US-India relationship
Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:31 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said close defense ties between the United States and India showed mutual trust and said investment by U.S. technology companies in his country demonstrated the future of the bilateral partnership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement