Biden, Modi condemn North Korea missile launches, Myanmar situation
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 01:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 01:44 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the situation in Myanmar and the recent missile launches by North Korea in a joint statement released by the White House after their meeting.
They called for "the transition of Myanmar toward an inclusive federal democratic system," according to the joint statement.
