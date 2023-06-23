Left Menu

Brazil's Lula says UN needs to 'regain political strength'

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 15:15 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Flickr
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday said the United Nations needed to regain political strength and he criticized the World Bank and International Monetary Fund for "leaving a lot to be desired" compared to people's expectations.

"The UN needs to become representative again, to have political strength," Lula told an event in Paris. "We can't let the institutions function in the wrong way," he added.

