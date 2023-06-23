Left Menu

"There were discussions about democracy in US...why this democracy doesn't reach J-K": Omar Abdullah after opposition meet

Omar Abdullah after opposition meet

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 18:13 IST
"There were discussions about democracy in US...why this democracy doesn't reach J-K": Omar Abdullah after opposition meet
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was among more than 30 leaders attending the Opposition meeting in Patna convened on Friday, hit out at the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why the democracy which the PM mentioned in the White House, does not "reach" Jammu and Kashmir. "We have met to save the country from devastation and to bring democracy back. Mehbooba Mufti and I belong to that part of the country where democracy is murdered...Yesterday in America there were discussions about democracy in the White House...why this democracy doesn't reach Jammu and Kashmir?" Abdullah said at joint press conference of the opposition parties after their meeting in Patna.

Omar Abdullah further said that "17 parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have come together not for power, but for principles". Notably, in response to a question on reports of attacks on religious minorities and free speech in India, at a joint press appearance with US President Joe Biden in the East Room in the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "The Indian and American DNA has democracy. Democracy is our spirit. Democracy is in our blood. We love democracy. Our ancestors translated it into words in the Constitution. And the government works on the basis of a democratic constitution."

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar who had convened the mega meeting of opposition parties said that it was a "good meeting" in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together. However, the next meeting of like-minded parties will be held in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla next month, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Kharge further said that the opposition parties will meet in Shimla to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "We will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight BJP in 2024," Kharge said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023