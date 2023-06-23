Left Menu

"Gandhi abroad and Godse in India will not work for PM Modi:" CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

While addressing the reporters in Patna, Sitaram Yechury said, "Our Constitution is under attack and we all united to save it. We have to save the fabric of our republic which is under severe attack. Also, Gandhi in foreign, Godse in the nation will not work for Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

23-06-2023
CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that 'Gandhi abroad and Godse in India' formula will not work for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. While addressing reporters in Patna after the conclusion of the opposition meeting, Sitaram Yechury said, "Our Constitution is under attack and we all united to save it. We have to save the fabric of our republic which is under severe attack. Also, Gandhi abroad, Godse in India will not work for Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Earlier today leaders of the 15 opposition parties met in Patna. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the next meeting of like-minded parties will be held in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla next month.

Kharge further said that the opposition parties will meet in Shimla to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the meeting.

Nitish Kumar after the meeting said that the opposition parties had a "good meeting" in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together. Kumar, who had convened the mega meeting of opposition parties, said that another meeting of opposition parties will be held soon. (ANI)

