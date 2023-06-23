Opposition meet: Leaders relish ‘Litti-Chokha’, other Bihar delicacies

Sumptuous 'litti-chokha', gulab-jamuns, jalebis, different variety of refreshing 'sharbats' and several other traditional dishes of Bihar were served to opposition leaders in the luncheon hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday after the meet.

Praising the traditional food items that were served for lunch, senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, said, "All traditional food items from Bihar were served in the lunch hosted by Nitish ji. Sumptuous litti-Chokha and special gulab-Jamuns were served…I thank Nitish ji for this. Had a wonderful time over lunch with Bihari delicacies" Besides, Bihar's famed Makhana Kheer (sweetdish made of foxnuts), Silao Khaja, Maner ka Laddu (gramflower sweetmeats) and Dhanarua ka Lai were also served to the guests.

"Traditionally, Litti has been an extremely popular and convenient meal for the locals of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"It is made of wheat and stuffed with sattu, mixed with herbs and spices, and shaped into a ball. It is then roasted over goitha (a contraption very similar to a stove and topped with a lot of desi ghee," said a senior official of the Bihar government, who was also present there.

The first joint meeting of opposition parties from across the country, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, was held in Patna on Friday. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) leder Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar, former Jammu and Kashmir CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and several opposition leaders attended the meeting.

