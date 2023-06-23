Left Menu

Opposition meeting: "Their gathering is proof that they have accepted defeat," says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Talking about the opposition meeting, Singh said, "Their gathering is proof that they have accepted their defeat. They are not united despite being united. They do not know who is going to lead them."

Opposition meeting: "Their gathering is proof that they have accepted defeat," says Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Speaking on the opposition's remark against the abrogation of Article 370, he said, "There is no point of them saying that. The people of Kashmir are happy with the abrogation of Article 370. It is now opening new opportunities for them". Significantly, a mega opposition meeting was held in Patna, Bihar with the purpose to get the opposition united ahead of the general assembly elections in 2024. 16 opposition parties gathered in the meeting.

Speaking on the opposition's remark against the abrogation of Article 370, he said, "There is no point of them saying that. The people of Kashmir are happy with the abrogation of Article 370. It is now opening new opportunities for them". Significantly, a mega opposition meeting was held in Patna, Bihar with the purpose to get the opposition united ahead of the general assembly elections in 2024. 16 opposition parties gathered in the meeting.

Praising the Modi government, he said, "It is a matter of pride that there has been a 'quantum jump' in the field of space. A country like America, which had started its space journey much before India, now thinks that it will be able to progress with the assistance of India. India is now playing a global role in this". Talking about the Gaganyan mission, Singh said, "The Gaganyan is completely indigenous. Indian astronauts will be there. With the help of indigenous techniques, it has been developed. The USA is now counting on us because of our experience and intelligence". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

