Kremlin: prosecutor-general informs Putin about Prigozhin mutiny case - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 05:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 05:02 IST
Russian Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov has informed President Vladimir Putin about a criminal case accusing the founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, of mutiny, Russian news agencies early on Saturday cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
