Left Menu

Kremlin: prosecutor-general informs Putin about Prigozhin mutiny case - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 05:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 05:02 IST
Kremlin: prosecutor-general informs Putin about Prigozhin mutiny case - RIA

Russian Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov has informed President Vladimir Putin about a criminal case accusing the founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, of mutiny, Russian news agencies early on Saturday cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US...

 Global
3
Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - document

Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - documen...

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023