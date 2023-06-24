Zelenskiy adviser on Wagner operation: 'Everything is just beginning in Russia'
A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday described the actions by Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin as a "counter-terrorist operation" and said that "everything is just beginning in Russia". "The split between the elites is too obvious. Agreeing and pretending that everything is settled won't work," Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. "Someone must definitely lose: either Prigozhin...or the collective 'anti-Prygozhin'," he added.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-06-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 11:50 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday described the actions by Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin as a "counter-terrorist operation" and said that "everything is just beginning in Russia". "The split between the elites is too obvious. Agreeing and pretending that everything is settled won't work," Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.
"Someone must definitely lose: either Prigozhin...or the collective 'anti-Prygozhin'," he added. "Everything is just beginning in Russia."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yevgeny Prigozhin
- Russian
- Mykhailo Podolyak
- Russia
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says it downs four cruise missiles, 10 attack drones during Russian air strike
Two wounded in drone strike in Russian city of Voronezh - regional governor
Russian envoy says there are no grounds to extend grain deal - RIA
Three hurt in drone strike in Russian city of Voronezh - regional governor
Cyprus labours to shield reputation amid new US, UK action on Russian 'sanctions evasion network'