Chechen leader says his forces are ready to help put down Wagner mutiny
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 14:32 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Saturday his forces were ready to help put down a mutiny by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and to use harsh methods if necessary.
Kadyrov in a statement called Prigozhin's behaviour "a knife in the back" and called on Russian soldiers not to give in to any "provocations."
