Asked CM Gehlot to stop ministers from speaking against each other: Rajasthan Cong in-charge Randhawa

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday said he has asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to stop his ministers from giving statements against each other.

It is the chief minister's responsibility to control his ministers, the senior Congress leader told reporters here, adding that he would look into the matter at the party level.

Randhawa's remark comes in the wake of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas hitting out at his ministerial colleague and Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal for blaming Jaipur MLAs and ministers over the pace of smart city work.

''I have asked the chief minister to call his ministers and control them. I will look into it at the party level. It is the chief minister's responsibility as far as the government and ministers giving statements against each other are concerned,'' he said.

Randhawa added that it was the responsibility of the ministers to strengthen the government and organisation, and not to give statements against one another.

At a programme in Udaipur on Thursday, Dhariwal alleged that six MLAs and three ministers from Jaipur were responsible for the lagging development work.

He said the smart city mission was started in four cities of Rajasthan – Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur – but the pace of work was slow in the state capital because of the local MLAs and ministers having issues among them.

Khachariyawas, an MLA from Jaipur's civil lines seat, hit back at Dhariwal, saying he should apologise for his comment and the language he used.

The civil supplies minister also attacked Dhariwal, saying he should clarify if he was a BJP worker and whether considered Assam Governor and former leader of the opposition of Rajasthan Gulab Chand Kataria as his leader.

Khachariyawas was apparently referring to Kataria's presence at a programme in Udaipur which was attended by Dhariwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)