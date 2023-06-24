Left Menu

An all-party delegation should be sent to Manipur to curb violence: Sanjay Raut

Reacting to the violence in Manipur, MP Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut slammed the PM Modi government and said that the Centre had failed to curb the violence.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 16:01 IST
An all-party delegation should be sent to Manipur to curb violence: Sanjay Raut
Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to the violence in Manipur, MP Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut slammed the PM Modi government and said that the Centre had failed to curb the violence. Raut said, "We have repeatedly raised the issue of Manipur. Manipur is an important state and the Modi government has failed to curb the violence. All the central and state-level ministers have fled from the place. Houses are being burnt and Home Minister Amit Shah also could not do anything. We had requested a party meeting but now after two months when the PM is in America, they are calling for the meeting. This meeting should have been convened in the presence of PM Modi. From our side, Priyanka Chaturvedi will attend the meeting and convey our demands. Our demand is that a delegation under the leadership of the Home Minister should visit Manipur and have an open conversation with the leaders of the organization which are trying to spread violence there. My request to the Home Minister is to send an all-party delegation to Manipur without any delay."

On the Opposition party meeting which happened yesterday, Sanjay Raut said that his party had an important role to play. He said, "Mehbooba Mufti and her party are playing politics in Kashmir. BJP formed a government with them and PM Modi attended the swearing in ceremony. Now they should not raise their fingers at us. We did not go to cut the cake of Nawaz Sharif. We went to Patna for the meeting."

Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut further said, "Uddhav Thackeray has said in the meeting that if there won't be a power change in 2024, then this will be the last election, so to protect democracy, we (opposition parties) have to stay united and fight the election." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023