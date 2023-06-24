PM Modi arrives in Cairo on two-day state visit
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 24-06-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 18:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Modi was welcomed at the airport here by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace. Modi inspected a guard of honour on arrival here.
This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.
Modi will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday.
