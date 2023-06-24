Left Menu

WB panchayat polls: Mamata Banerjee to kick-start full-scale campaign on Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will kick-start her full-scale campaign for the July 8 panchayat elections in the state on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 19:19 IST
WB panchayat polls: Mamata Banerjee to kick-start full-scale campaign on Monday
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will kick-start her full-scale campaign for the July 8 panchayat elections in the state on Monday. As per the schedule, the first campaigning for the election will begin from North Bengal's Cooch Behar on June 26.

More details of the TMC party's campaigning are yet to be finalised. The election will be held in a single phase on July 8, with vote counting scheduled for July 11.

Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as they will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As the state witnessed sporadic violence between two groups of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers ahead of panchayat polls and following the violence, the state election commission, on Thursday requisitioned 800 companies of central forces to be deployed in the State during the panchayat polls, in accordance with the Calcutta High Court's directions, though the BJP says this is also insufficient.

There has been a war of words between the parties of the state accusing each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023