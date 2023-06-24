Left Menu

All efforts being made to restore peace in Manipur on PM Modi's instructions: Shah tells all-party meet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 19:38 IST
All efforts being made to restore peace in Manipur on PM Modi's instructions: Shah tells all-party meet
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All efforts are being made to restore peace in Manipur on instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah told an all-party meeting held on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situations in the northeastern state.

Shah also told the meeting that since the violence began in the state, there has ''not been a single day'' when he did not speak to Prime Minister Modi on the situation or the prime minister did not give instructions, the BJP’s Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra told reporters after the meeting.

The opposition parties have been critical of the Centre's handling of the Manipur situation and have questioned the prime minister's ''silence'' on the issue.

Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured since the ethnic violence broke out in the state.

“In his statement at the meeting, Amit Shah ji said it very clearly that there was not a single day when he did not speak to the prime minister since the violence began on May 3.

''Efforts to restore peace in the state are big taken on the instructions of the prime minister,” Patra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023