Left Menu

Wolves hunt in packs: Smriti Irani on Opposition meeting

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:16 IST
Wolves hunt in packs: Smriti Irani on Opposition meeting
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Saturday took a jibe at the meeting of opposition parties held in Patna, saying ''wolves hunt in packs''.

She also alleged that the target of Friday's opposition conclave was not Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ''but the people of the country and the exchequer''.

''As soon as I came to Indore, the media asked me what was my reaction to the Opposition's gathering in Patna yesterday. ..so people say in English that wolves hunt in packs,'' Irani said.

She was speaking at an event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

Prominent women from Indore were invited to this programme.

“There has been a gathering (of Opposition parties), but its target was not Modi, but you (the public) and India's treasury,'' Irani claimed.

''I know that when a person casts an evil eye on treasury....just alert the woman of the house and the enemy automatically fails,'' the Women and Child Development minister added.

At the Patna meeting, a total of 17 opposition parties resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the saffron party and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.

Irani said India's credibility in the world has increased due to the US visit of the prime minister and cited announcements made by various foreign companies to invest in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023