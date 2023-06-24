Wolves hunt in packs: Smriti Irani on Opposition meeting

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Saturday took a jibe at the meeting of opposition parties held in Patna, saying ''wolves hunt in packs''.

She also alleged that the target of Friday's opposition conclave was not Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ''but the people of the country and the exchequer''.

''As soon as I came to Indore, the media asked me what was my reaction to the Opposition's gathering in Patna yesterday. ..so people say in English that wolves hunt in packs,'' Irani said.

She was speaking at an event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

Prominent women from Indore were invited to this programme.

“There has been a gathering (of Opposition parties), but its target was not Modi, but you (the public) and India's treasury,'' Irani claimed.

''I know that when a person casts an evil eye on treasury....just alert the woman of the house and the enemy automatically fails,'' the Women and Child Development minister added.

At the Patna meeting, a total of 17 opposition parties resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the saffron party and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.

Irani said India's credibility in the world has increased due to the US visit of the prime minister and cited announcements made by various foreign companies to invest in India.

