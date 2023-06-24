Left Menu

Rational Siddaramaiah uses 'inauspicious' south door of his office in Vidhana Soudha on 'Saturday'

The rational Chief Minister, who arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to hold a meeting with senior officials regarding Anna Bhagya scheme, noticed the south door closed.When he inquired with the officials about it never being opened, they told him that south door was considered inauspicious and hence it was never ever opened.Siddaramaiah stood right in front of the door for a while and then directed the officials open it.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:46 IST
Rational Siddaramaiah uses 'inauspicious' south door of his office in Vidhana Soudha on 'Saturday'
  • Country:
  • India

For years, the 'inauspicious' south door of the Chief Minister's office in Vidhana Soudha remained shut but on Saturday Chief Minister Siddaramaiah got the door opened as he decided to make an entry and exit from there. The 'rational' Chief Minister, who arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to hold a meeting with senior officials regarding Anna Bhagya scheme, noticed the south door closed.

When he inquired with the officials about it never being opened, they told him that south door was considered inauspicious and hence it was never ever opened.

Siddaramaiah stood right in front of the door for a while and then directed the officials open it. After entering his office, he explained his interpretation of 'Vaastu.' ''A good Vaastu is the one where you get a healthy mind, clean heart and concern for people. It should have natural light and fresh air coming in,'' the Chief Minister said.

According to an official, no other Chief Minister in the past had ever dared opening the south door.

''To my knowledge, no chief minister had ever opened this door considering it inauspicious which can spell a doom on them and their political career,'' the official told PTI.

The opening of the south door happened on Saturday, a day belonging to Saturn which is feared as a planet bringing misery in life, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023