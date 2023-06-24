White House says Biden spoke with leaders of France, Germany and UK amid developments in Russia
Updated: 24-06-2023 21:59 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Saturday as mutinous Russian mercenaries barrelled towards Moscow after seizing a southern city overnight, the White House said.
"The leaders discussed the situation in Russia. They also affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine," a readout said.
