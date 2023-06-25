PM Modi visits pyramids of Giza in Cairo

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday toured the iconic pyramids of Giza on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital, which were included in the Seven Wonders of the World.Escorted by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Modi visited the three pyramids of the 4th-dynasty erected on a rocky plateau on the west bank of the Nile River near Al-Jzah Giza in northern Egypt.Modi was seen seeking details about the Great Pyramid of Giza, which is the largest Egyptian pyramid and served as the tomb of pharaoh Khufu, who ruled under the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 25-06-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 19:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday toured the iconic pyramids of Giza on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital, which were included in the Seven Wonders of the World.

Escorted by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Modi visited the three pyramids of the 4th-dynasty erected on a rocky plateau on the west bank of the Nile River near Al-Jīzah (Giza) in northern Egypt.

Modi was seen seeking details about the Great Pyramid of Giza, which is the largest Egyptian pyramid and served as the tomb of pharaoh Khufu, who ruled under the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom. ''I thank PM Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying me to the Pyramids. We had a rich discussion on the cultural histories of our nations and how to deepen these linkages in the times to come,'' the Prime Minister tweeted along with some pictures of his visit to the site. Built in the early 26th century BC over a period of about 27 years, the Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, and the only wonder that has remained largely intact. Modi is on a two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

