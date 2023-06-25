Erdogan tells NATO Sweden must stop Kurdish protests
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 21:04 IST
Sweden must stop protests by supporters of outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Stockholm to get a green light on its NATO membership bid, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told NATO's Secretary-General in a phone call on Sunday.
Erdogan told Stoltenberg that Turkey had a constructive attitude, but Sweden's change of terrorism laws to meet demands from Ankara was "meaningless" while PKK supporters hold protests in the country, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.
