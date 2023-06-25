Left Menu

Former CM Okram Ibobi Singh on all-party meet on Manipur violence

Though the former Chief Minister asked Amit Shah to give him at least five minutes to speak on the issue, he said that Amit Shah asked him to meet him separately.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 23:30 IST
Former CM Okram Ibobi Singh on all-party meet on Manipur violence
Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday claimed that he was not given sufficient time to put forward his suggestions on how to bring peace in the conflict-ridden state. "When I started giving my suggestions, I think he did not want to listen. I do not know for what reason," Singh said in a press conference.

"At the end of the meeting, I repeatedly requested him to give me at least 5 minutes to speak," the only Manipur representative added. The former Manipur Chief Minister had also mentioned in the meeting that it was not the time to score political goals. "I told him that we have not come here for a political game. This is not the time to politicise. We want to bring normalcy and restoration of peace in Manipur," the senior Congress leader said.

The all-party meeting was called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders were present in the meeting. In May, Amit Shah appealed for peace and warned of strict action against miscreants during his four-day visit to the violence-hit state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
2
Maha: Nagpur police unearth 'task fraud', trace money trail to China; 6 held

Maha: Nagpur police unearth 'task fraud', trace money trail to China; 6 held

 India
3
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States
4
"Goods train overshot red signal, leading to derailment..." South Eastern Railway Official on Bankura train accident

"Goods train overshot red signal, leading to derailment..." South Eastern Ra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023