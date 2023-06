Sweden and Turkey to meet in Brussels before NATO summit, Stoltenberg says

Sweden and Turkey will convene a high level meeting in Brussels on the possible accession of Sweden to NATO before the alliance's July summit in Vilnius, NATO Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"This meeting will include foreign ministers, heads of intelligence and national security advisers. The aim is to make progress in completing Sweden's accession to NATO," Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Vilnius.

