Left Menu

BJP to organise mass contact programmes in Rajasthan on Tuesday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-06-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:46 IST
BJP to organise mass contact programmes in Rajasthan on Tuesday
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Rajasthan unit will organise mass contact programmes across the state on June 27 to generate awareness about the Centre's welfare schemes, party state secretary Vijender Poonia said on Monday.

The initiative is a part of the BJP's national campaign to mark the completion of the Modi government's nine years in office, he said.

The programmes will be organised at district and booth levels to inform people about the central government's schemes for the welfare of the poor and to provide good governance, he said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address 10 lakh BJP booth workers from Bhopal.

As many as 170 workers have been selected from 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajasthan and they have gone to Bhopal to take part in the event, said Poonia, who is also the Rajasthan incharge of the booth dialogue programme.

Prime Minister Modi will interact directly with 10 workers from each Lok Sabha constituency at 11 am on Tuesday during the programme, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023