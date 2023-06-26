Greek PM appoints reformist as finance minister, ex-aide as foreign minister
Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:39 IST
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appointed his party's vice president Kostis Hatzidakis as finance minister on Monday, after winning an election that gave him a second term at the helm of the country.
Mitsotakis also handed the portfolio of the defense ministry to his former foreign minister Nikos Dendias, a government spokesman said, adding that George Gerapetritis would be the country's foreign minister.
