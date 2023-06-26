MCD House: Former mayor Raja Iqbal Singh takes over as LoP
- Country:
- India
Former mayor of erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday took over as the Leader of Opposition in the unified civic body, officials said.
He is a BJP councillor from Mukherjee Nagar.
Councillor from Begumpur, Jai Bhagwan, took over as the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the AAP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi, officials said.
Singh said he will fulfil the responsibility given by the party and live up to its expectations.
The former mayor said he would take BJP councillors along with him and play the role of a ''constructive opposition'' and work for the interests of the corporation and the people of Delhi.
The AAP swept the civic polls held on December 4 last year.
AAP councillor Mukesh Goel is the Leader of the House in the AAP-ruled MCD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Celebrating a killer is an anti-national act": KC Venugopal responds to Giriraj Singh's praise of Godse
My father wanted to be a footballer, passed that dream onto me: Indian player Gurnaj Singh Grewal
JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, Dy CM Dushyant tell party workers to start preparing for next year's polls
Centre's reforms in governance will create future-ready civil servants: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Teaser of Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's '72 Hoorain' out in 10 languages