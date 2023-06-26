Left Menu

MCD House: Former mayor Raja Iqbal Singh takes over as LoP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:58 IST
MCD House: Former mayor Raja Iqbal Singh takes over as LoP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former mayor of erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday took over as the Leader of Opposition in the unified civic body, officials said.

He is a BJP councillor from Mukherjee Nagar.

Councillor from Begumpur, Jai Bhagwan, took over as the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the AAP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi, officials said.

Singh said he will fulfil the responsibility given by the party and live up to its expectations.

The former mayor said he would take BJP councillors along with him and play the role of a ''constructive opposition'' and work for the interests of the corporation and the people of Delhi.

The AAP swept the civic polls held on December 4 last year.

AAP councillor Mukesh Goel is the Leader of the House in the AAP-ruled MCD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023