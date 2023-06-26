MCD House: Former mayor Raja Iqbal Singh takes over as LoP

Former mayor of erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday took over as the Leader of Opposition in the unified civic body, officials said.

He is a BJP councillor from Mukherjee Nagar.

Councillor from Begumpur, Jai Bhagwan, took over as the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the AAP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi, officials said.

Singh said he will fulfil the responsibility given by the party and live up to its expectations.

The former mayor said he would take BJP councillors along with him and play the role of a ''constructive opposition'' and work for the interests of the corporation and the people of Delhi.

The AAP swept the civic polls held on December 4 last year.

AAP councillor Mukesh Goel is the Leader of the House in the AAP-ruled MCD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)