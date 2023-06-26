Left Menu

UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath, Kaal Bhairav temples in Varanasi

CM Yogi offered worshiped at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple through 'Shodshopachar' method, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 23:25 IST
UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath, Kaal Bhairav temples in Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Varanasi on a one-day visit and offered prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple. CM Yogi worshipped at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple through 'Shodshopachar' method, worship of God that involves sixteen steps, an official statement said.

It is the third visit of the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Varanasi in the month of June. Earlier, he had visited Varanasi on June 11 and June 15.

Earlier today Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 'Har Ghar Nal-Har Ghar Jal' campaign is going on to provide pure drinking water to 2.65 crore rural families of the state. "Before the start of Jal Jeevan Mission, only 5.16 lakh families had access to pure drinking water from the tap. Due to continuous efforts, today the dream of pure drinking water has come true for more than 1.30 crore families," CM Yogi said.

"Jal Jeevan Mission is the priority of the respected Prime Minister. The Government of India is continuously reviewing its implementation. It is heartening that all three districts (Gautam Budh Nagar, Jalaun and Shahjahanpur) in the Achiever category in the June 2023 survey are from Uttar Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023