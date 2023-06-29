Left Menu

Jai Ram Thakur attacks Himachal govt for raising fresh loan of Rs 1,000 crore

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-06-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 21:41 IST
Jai Ram Thakur attacks Himachal govt for raising fresh loan of Rs 1,000 crore
Targeting the Himachal Pradesh government over it raising a fresh loan of Rs 1,000 crore, opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the Congress dispensation has neither any vision nor any plan for development and is enjoying power by raising loans every month.

The former chief minister claimed that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government has raised loans of Rs 8,000 crore in the past six months and this process would continue.

''The Sukhu government has neither any vision nor any plan for development and all works are stalled and it is enjoying power by raising loans every month,'' the leader of opposition in the assembly said in a statement issued here.

The government has increased the state's financial burden by appointing six chief parliamentary secretaries which is an indication of the type of change in system envisaged by the government, he stated.

Since assuming office, Chief Minister Sukhu has blamed the previous BJP government for putting the state under a debt liability of Rs 75,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

