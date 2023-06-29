Left Menu

Assam: AIUDF MLA arrested for assaulting BJP worker

"An incident took place at Katakhal outpost under Panchgram police station, where MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury assaulted a civilian inside the police outpost and also vandalised a vehicle owned by the civilian which was parked in front of the police outpost. The MLA and 20 others had attacked the civilian. He also prevented police personnel from doing their duties. We registered a case and arrested him after the incident," Leena Doley said.

Assam: AIUDF MLA arrested for assaulting BJP worker
Arrested AIUDF MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Police arrested All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury for allegedly assaulting a BJP worker and for allegedly preventing police from doing their duties at a police outpost in Assam's Hailakandi district. AIUDF MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury represents the Algapur assembly constituency of Hailakandi district.

Police arrested the AIUDF MLA on Wednesday after a case was registered against him based on a police complaint. Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hailakandi district said, "The MLA and his supporters attacked a civilian inside the police outpost and also prevented police personnel from doing their duties."

"An incident took place at Katakhal outpost under Panchgram police station, where MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury assaulted a civilian inside the police outpost and also vandalised a vehicle owned by the civilian which was parked in front of the police outpost. The MLA and 20 others had attacked the civilian. He also prevented police personnel from doing their duties. We registered a case and arrested him after the incident," Leena Doley said. According to police, the injured person is a BJP worker and a member of the minority cell of the BJP. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

