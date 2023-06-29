Left Menu

Outrightly unconstitutional: AAP MP Raghav Chadha on dismissal of jailed minister Senthil Balaji

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday termed the dismissal of DMK leader and sitting Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji as "outrightly unconstitutional".

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 22:27 IST
Outrightly unconstitutional: AAP MP Raghav Chadha on dismissal of jailed minister Senthil Balaji
AAP leader Raghav Chaddha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday termed the dismissal of DMK leader and sitting Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji as "outrightly unconstitutional". He added that the Constitution stipulates that the Governor can merely recommend the dismissal of a sitting minister to the chief minister and not act unilaterally.

Earlier, on Thursday, Tamil Nadu RN Ravi dismissed DMK's jailed minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. The minister was arrested earlier in connection with a cash-for-jobs scame case.

"Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect", stated a release issued by the Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu. Chaddha took to Twitter to post, "As per our Constitution, it is under the exclusive domain of the Chief Minister to appoint ministers, reshuffle portfolios, remove a minister. Governor has to merely publish the recommendations of the CM. Dismissal of V Senthil Balaji by Tamil Nadu Governor is outrightly unconstitutional."

After getting arrested by ED, V Senthil Balaji was later admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pains. He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice.

The Supreme Court, earlier this month, refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order allowing Balaji to be moved to a private hospital in Chennai and admitted a habeas corpus petition filed against his arrest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023