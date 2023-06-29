Union minister Prahlad Patel to give up Damoh police's security to protest FIR against supporter

Union minister Prahlad Patel on Thursday said he would give up the security provided by Damoh police in Madhya Pradesh to protest against the registration of a case against a supporter of his in an abement to suicide case.

Later in the day, the BJP government in the state transferred the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department, apparently to placate the senior leader. "He is our party's senior, respected leader. We have taken a serious view of the incident. An order has been issued to transfer the case forthwith to the CID....the guilty will not be spared. To care for his (Patel's) feelings is our responsibility,'' state home minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

Notably, there was speculation recently that Patel, an OBC leader, could be a contender for the chief minister's post if the BJP retains power in the state after this year's Assembly elections. Police earlier this week registered a First Information Report against Yashpal Thakur, Patel's supporter, in connection with the alleged suicide of Vikram Rohit, a ration shop employee. Rohit allegedly ended his life five days ago.

Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, represents the Damoh Lok Sabha constituency. Talking to reporters here, the minister said, ''My sympathy is with the young man who committed suicide. But the people who file false case to mount pressure should know that their plans will not succeed.

''I feel the Damoh police took action in haste. I am against the Superintendent of Police and the action. Yashpal (Thakur) is my worker and a responsible public representative. Names of others have also figured in it (complaint). My name is also there, so I should also be charged,'' the minister said.

He was for a detailed investigation but police acted in haste without consulting a handwriting expert, Patel said, adding that until justice was done, he would not use the services of Damoh police. ''Except for my personal security, no personnel of Damoh police will be posted at my bungalow or with me," the minister said.

