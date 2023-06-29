Left Menu

Center not taking effective steps to bring situation in Manipur under control: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday expressed concern over the situation in Manipur and said though it is a BJP-ruled state, the Narendra Modi government has not been able to take effective steps to stop the ongoing violence there.The Union government should take developments in the states which share borders with China and Pakistan all the more seriously, he told reporters here.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-06-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 23:23 IST
Center not taking effective steps to bring situation in Manipur under control: Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday expressed concern over the situation in Manipur and said though it is a BJP-ruled state, the Narendra Modi government has not been able to take effective steps to stop the ongoing violence there.

The Union government should take developments in the states which share borders with China and Pakistan all the more seriously, he told reporters here. ''There is a conflict going on between two ethnic groups. They are attacking each other, houses are being torched. The state is ruled by the BJP but the Union government is not taking effective steps. The Union government should look into the states which share borders with China and Pakistan with utmost seriousness,'' said Pawar, a former defence minister.

There should be no politics over such issues, hence representatives of various parties attended a meeting called by the Union government to discuss the situation in the northeastern state, he added. But Prime Minister Modi and his government are not taking any concrete action, leading to a stalemate in Manipur, Pawar said.

The NCP leader also expressed concern about incidents of communal violence and riots in Maharashtra. Communal violence broke out in Kolhapur, Sangamner, Nanded, Akola and Amalner and an atmosphere of fear is being created, he said, adding that it reflects the poor law and order situation.

He also spoke about Modi's reference to irregularities in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (commonly referred to as Shikar Bank) at a BJP function in Bhopal.

''Forget the Shikhar Bank, I am not even a member of any cooperative bank. I had never taken any loan from this bank....I do not understand, what was the need to mention the name of Shikhar Bank,'' he said.

On the delayed monsoon onset, Pawar said if sowing was needed to be done afresh, the state government should ensure easy availability of seeds for farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023