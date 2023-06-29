Left Menu

"Tense in some places, normal in most districts": Manipur Police

"Situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing during the last 24 hrs but normal in most districts. State Police and Central Forces are continuously conducting patrolling, flag marches and cordon and search operations in vulnerable areas both in the hill and valley districts," an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 23:28 IST
"Tense in some places, normal in most districts": Manipur Police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Police on Thursday said the situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing in the past 24 hours but normal in most districts. "Situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing during the last 24 hrs but normal in most districts. State Police and Central Forces are continuously conducting patrolling, flag marches and cordon and search operations in vulnerable areas both in the hill and valley districts," an official statement said.

Police said that search operations have been conducted in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. "During the last 24 (twenty-four) hours, State Police and Central forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. About 124 Nakas/ Checkpoints are installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police have detained 408 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State. The checking at the nakas/checkpoints is intensified round the clock in order to prevent unwanted incidents," it mentioned.

Police further stated that 17 arms,12 ammunition and 10 bombs have been recovered in the last 24 hours. The movement of essential items has been ensured along NH-37, the statement added.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023