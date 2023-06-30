Left Menu

"Trying to save face": TMC leader hits out at BJP over violence ahead of panchayat polls

West Bengal minister and ruling Trinamool Congress leader Javed Ahmed Khan hit out at the BJP over the latter's allegations of violence around the filing of nominations for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 19:51 IST
"Trying to save face": TMC leader hits out at BJP over violence ahead of panchayat polls
West Bengal Minister & TMC leader Javed Ahmed Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal minister and ruling Trinamool Congress leader Javed Ahmed Khan hit out at the BJP over the latter's allegations of violence around the filing of nominations for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state. Even as Muslims in the state exchanged festive treats and gathered in numbers at the Red Road Masjid to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha on Thursday, the TMC leader told ANI that the BJP may point an accusing finger at the ruling party in West Bengal but it also doesn't allow its political opponents file nominations in neighbouring Tripura.

"It is rich of the BJP to make accusations against us as they also don't allow opponents to file nominations in states like Tripura. In BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, more than 10,000 people have been killed in encounters. Hence, it's best if they don't raise fingers against others. They know they are losing the panchayat polls very badly and are hence resorting to such unfounded claims to save face," Khan said. He added, "The people of Bengal will give them a fitting reply. The voters will give the eventual verdict on whether TMC had anything to do with the violence (around the filing of nominations)," the TMC leader added.

Polling for panchayats in West Bengal is scheduled to be held on July 8 and the counting of votes will be done July 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global
4
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023