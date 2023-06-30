"Trying to save face": TMC leader hits out at BJP over violence ahead of panchayat polls

West Bengal minister and ruling Trinamool Congress leader Javed Ahmed Khan hit out at the BJP over the latter's allegations of violence around the filing of nominations for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state. Even as Muslims in the state exchanged festive treats and gathered in numbers at the Red Road Masjid to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha on Thursday, the TMC leader told ANI that the BJP may point an accusing finger at the ruling party in West Bengal but it also doesn't allow its political opponents file nominations in neighbouring Tripura.

"It is rich of the BJP to make accusations against us as they also don't allow opponents to file nominations in states like Tripura. In BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, more than 10,000 people have been killed in encounters. Hence, it's best if they don't raise fingers against others. They know they are losing the panchayat polls very badly and are hence resorting to such unfounded claims to save face," Khan said. He added, "The people of Bengal will give them a fitting reply. The voters will give the eventual verdict on whether TMC had anything to do with the violence (around the filing of nominations)," the TMC leader added.

Polling for panchayats in West Bengal is scheduled to be held on July 8 and the counting of votes will be done July 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)