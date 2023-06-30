BJP is obsessed with my father and brother: NCP working president Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national working president and MP Supriya Sule on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is obsessed with her father Sharad Pawar and her cousin Ajit Pawar. "Centre's and state politics revolved around my father (Sharad Pawar) and brother (NCP leader Ajit Pawar). The BJP is so obsessed with them that Maharashtra's politics does not work without them.

Hitting out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sule said, "He has no time to take measures to reduce inflation or ensure women's security." "The Home Ministry which should be focusing on the safety of the people has completely failed. The government in their one year of rule has not only failed to maintain law and order but has done nothing for the farmers, they have broken the back of the farmers. Inflation is on the rise. The growth is stagnant and inflation is exceptionally high," Sule added.

Meanwhile, Sule described Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's move of dismissing minister V Senthil Balaji as a "dictatorship". "The governor behaves as if he belongs to the party, we oppose what happened in Tamil Nadu, and what happened there today will happen in other parts of the state too, democracy is on the verge of ending," Sule added.

This comes after Governor RN Ravi on Thursday passed a contentious order, announcing the dismissal of Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers but later kept the dismissal order in abeyance and said that he will take the advice of the Attorney General on this matter. Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a cash-for-jobs scam. He was later admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pains. He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice.

When asked about the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), she said, "It is too early to react. will speak only after getting complete information about the Uniform Civil Code." Earlier, batting for the UCC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27 said that the country cannot be run with "two laws" when the Constitution of India talks about equality for all. He asked how different rules could apply to different family members.

"Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for people? Then how will a country run? Our Constitution too guarantees equal rights to all people," PM Modi said. The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures. (ANI)

